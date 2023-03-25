Generation Gap: Season Two Renewal Announced for ABC Quiz Show

The Generation Gap will continue. ABC has renewed one of the network’s newest competition series for a second season. The first season of nine episodes aired last summer

A comedy quiz show, the Generation Gap TV series is hosted by Kelly Ripa. It’s reminiscent of segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Generation Gap game show from 1969. The competition pits two teams against each other. Each team is comprised of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen — typically a grandchild and grandparent. The teams compete in five rounds of generation-specific pop culture challenges and bank money for correct answers. By the end, one team will be victorious and the players get to keep the money they’ve banked. As a bonus, an even younger member of the winning team is invited out for “Toddler’s Choice.” The tot is given the opportunity to choose between an expensive luxurious prize and a more appealing one for a young child.

The first season of Generation Gap averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a middle-of-the-road performer for ABC’s summer schedule.

Today, the alphabet network announced that the second season of Generation Gap will launch on Thursday, June 29th, and will be paired with returning series Press Your Luck (season five) and The Chase (continuing its third season).

What do you think? Have you checked out the Generation Gap game show on ABC? Are you glad that the series has been renewed for a second season?

