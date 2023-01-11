Press Your Luck: Season Five; ABC Renews Elizabeth Banks Game Show

The WHAMMY will be back to torment players on ABC. Press Your Luck has been renewed for a fifth season by the alphabet network. The announcement was made via social media.

A primetime game show, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

The fourth season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. It was one of the network’s higher-rated summer series last year.

Most of the fourth season’s episodes aired last summer, and a holiday installment was released in December. At least one fourth-season episode is being held over for the fifth season. A September episode was preempted for coverage of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and it has not aired yet.

A premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching the Press Your Luck TV series on ABC? Are you glad this game show has been renewed for a fifth season?

