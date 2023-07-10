Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Celebrity Family Feud, Tough as Nails, Housebroken, Gotham Knights, 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship

Published:

Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Sunday, July 9, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Tough as Nails, Housebroken, Celebrity Family Feud, The Prank Panel, and The $100,000 Pyramid.  Sports: 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Golf ChampionshipReruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



