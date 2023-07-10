The Vampire Diaries: Is Paul Wesley Interested in Making a Reboot of the CW Series?

The Vampire Diaries wrapped in 2017 after eight seasons on The CW. With two spin-offs – The Originals and Legacies – viewers spent a lot of time with supernatural beings in that show’s universe.

Starring Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Matt Davis, and Michael Malarkey, The Vampire Diaries follows the Salvatore brothers and those they called friends in the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia.

Wesley now stars in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as a young James T. Kirk, and the actor recently spoke about The Vampire Diaries, the impact it had on his life, and the possibility of his returning for a reboot of The CW series in an interview with InStyle.

Of the series’ impact on his life and career, he said, “When I get recognized, it’s because of Stefan. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done, as far as popularity. I’ve done a bunch of roles since The Vampire Diaries, but nothing has been nearly as popular, so I think you have to get that next thing that puts you into a conversation that involves you and not the character that you’re known for playing.”

Would Wesley be interested in participating in a reboot of the popular vampire drama series? “I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries,” he said.

Does he miss anything about playing Stefan Salvatore? Wesley notes that, “I don’t really miss anything about playing him, and I don’t mean that in a [negative way]. Eight years is a long time, and I’m so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons. But I loved how dynamic he was. Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc. At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh.”

