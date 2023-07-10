Restaurant: Impossible: Robert Irvine Talks About the Cancellation of the Food Network Series

Restaurant: Impossible has come to an end. Food Network has cancelled the series starring Robert Irvine after 22 seasons. The series follows Irvine as he helps the owners of struggling restaurants.

Irvine spoke about the cancellation of the series by Food Network on social media, and he held nothing back when viewers asked about the series’ demise.

He said the following, per Deadline:

“I’m old news and although the show is a GREAT show that helps small business and families / communities it’s not a show that they believe fits into who or what they want or the younger viewers like. I really have no idea, all I know is j will come to [the] to help all those in need regardless. I don’t think any amount of fans telling Food Network to bring it back will do anything.. to change their mind. They have a different idea of what the viewers want and [Restaurant: Impossible] isn’t in that .. so we will move on and see what happens next .. when i know i will let you know lol.”

The 22nd and final season of Restaurant: Impossible wrapped on April 6th after 191 episodes and numerous specials.

What do you think? Did you watch Restaurant: Impossible on Food Network? Are you sad the series has come to an end?