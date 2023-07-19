Fantastic Friends: Season One Ratings

The new owners of The CW have chosen to focus on airing acquired and inexpensive shows, like the Fantastic Friends series. The second season has already been produced, but will the network license the episodes if the first season’s ratings aren’t good enough? Will Fantastic Friends be cancelled on The CW? Stay tuned.

A light-hearted docu-series, the Fantastic Friends TV show stars James and Oliver Phelps, aka the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies. Part adventure-travel series and part celebration of friendship, the cameras follow the Phelps twins as they travel around the globe, from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai. The brothers expand their horizons and explore new worlds while engaging in magic-themed challenges and competitions. Along the way, they meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The cast includes the twin’s Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, and Luke Youngblood, as well as Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton, and Haley Joel Osment.

