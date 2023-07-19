Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season One Ratings



The new management at The CW is committed to airing cost-effective programming, so it’s no surprise that many of the network’s upcoming shows have already aired elsewhere. Down to Earth with Zac Efron series was first run on Netflix, and a second season has already been produced and released on the streamer. Will The CW pick up season two as well or will the network drop the show if the ratings aren’t good enough? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show stars actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien. The duo travels the world searching for the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. Through the adventure and laughs, this travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series takes the star out of his comfort zone and into the world’s far corners. In the first season, locations include Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Iquitos, Lima, London, Puerto Rico, and Sardinia.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

