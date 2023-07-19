Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will this actor go in the first season of the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Down to Earth with Zac Efron is picked up for a second season on the network (season two already ran on Netflix). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Down to Earth with Zac Efron here.

A documentary series airing onThe CW network, the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show stars actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien. The duo travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. Through the adventure and laughs, this travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series takes the star out of his comfort zone and into the far corners of the world. In the first season, locations include Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Iquitos, Lima, London, Puerto Rico, and Sardinia.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that the second season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron should air on The CW?