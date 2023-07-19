Fantastic Friends: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A light-hearted docu-series airing on The CW television network, the Fantastic Friends TV show stars James and Oliver Phelps, aka the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies. Part adventure-travel series and part celebration of friendship, the cameras follow the Phelps twins as they travel around the globe, from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai. The brothers expand their horizons and explore new worlds while engaging in magic-themed challenges and competitions. Along the way, they meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The cast includes the twin’s Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, and Luke Youngblood, as well as Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton, and Haley Joel Osment.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Fantastic Friends averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 161,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Fantastic Friends stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

A second season of Fantastic Friends has been produced but, as of July 19, 2023, it’s unknown if The CW will license and air the episodes. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Fantastic Friends for season two? The show’s production company has already filmed the second season, but whether The CW’s new owners will air it is unknown. I suspect they will. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fantastic Friends cancellation or renewal news.



