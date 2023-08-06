Recipe for Disaster: Season One Ratings

NextStar, the new majority owner of The CW, is focusing on airing lower-cost programming and has recently pulled three acquired shows after a few weeks due to low ratings. How will the new Recipe for Disaster perform on Saturday nights? Will it draw enough viewers to finish out its season? Will Recipe for Disaster be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Recipe for Disaster TV show is hosted by Ann Pornel, with Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud serving as judges. The competition pits three professional chefs and their novice friend assistants against each other to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. In each episode, the studio is transformed into a bizarre new world, filled with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined. For example, the contestants attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. In the end, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

