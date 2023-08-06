Recipe for Disaster: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will the chefs go in the first season of the Recipe for Disaster TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Recipe for Disaster is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all the first season episodes of Recipe for Disaster here.

A CW cooking competition series, the Recipe for Disaster TV show is hosted by Ann Pornel, with Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud serving as judges. The competition pits three professional chefs and their novice friend assistants against each other to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. In each episode, the studio is transformed into a bizarre new world, filled with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined. For example, the contestants attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. In the end, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Recipe for Disaster TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Recipe for Disaster should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?