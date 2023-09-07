Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Superfan, MasterChef, America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Conners

Published:

Superfan TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Big Brother, Superfan, MasterChef, and America’s Got TalentSports: NFL Kickoff EveReruns: The Rookie, The Conners, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Chicago PD, and So Help Me Todd.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
Blue Bloods

