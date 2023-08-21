Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, The Chosen, The $100,000 Pyramid, America’s Got Talent, TMZ Investigates

by Regina Avalos,

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Sunday, August 20, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, The Challenge: USA, The Chosen, Celebrity Family Feud, and The $100,000 Pyramid.   Specials: TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning SignsReruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, The $100,000 Pyramid, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, and World’s Funniest Animals.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

