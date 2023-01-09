Pantheon: Cancelled at AMC+; No Second Season Despite Initial Two Season Order

Pantheon will not return for a second season after all. AMC gave the series a two-season order, but the series has now been canceled after airing only one season on AMC+. The animated series from Craig Silverstein has already been pulled from the streaming service. It showed stories about uploaded intelligence.

Featuring the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, and William Hurt, the series is based on the works of Ken Liu. Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the AMC+ series:

“Pantheon is based on a collection of short stories by Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud. The series focuses on Maddie, played by Katie Chang, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.”

The series aired in October 2022 on the streaming service. Season two was already produced but will not air. The cancellation is yet another casualty of the cost-cutting plans by AMC Networks.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Pantheon? Were you looking forward to watching season two?