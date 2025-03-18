9-1-1: Nashville: Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles) to Star in New ABC Spin-Off Series

9-1-1: Nashville has found its male lead. According to Variety, Chris O’Donnell (above, left) will star in the ABC series. He last starred in NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended on CBS after fourteen seasons in 2023.

The following was revealed about his character:

“O’Donnell will star as Captain Don Sharpe, who is described as ‘a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse with his beloved son. Don’s a devoted husband and family man but he has his secrets.’”

Rashad Raisani, Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear are behind 9-1-1: Nashville, which is the latest spin-off of 9-1-1. It will join the mothership series on ABC. 9-1-1: Lone Star ended on FOX earlier this season with its fifth season.

Additional details and casting will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC next fall?