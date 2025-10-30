Harry Wild: Season Four of Acorn TV Crime Drama to Wrap Up with a Special

Harry Wild viewers are in for a treat this holiday season. The series will have a special end the fourth season of the crime drama. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill star in the Acorn TV series, which follows Harry Wild, a former professor turned private detective, as she solves crimes.

The following was revealed about the special:

“The special will wrap up season four of the series where, after an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky’s (Danielle Ryan) and Cormac’s (Muiris Crowley) wedding, Harry (Jane Seymour) springs into action, alongside the FBI. But when the assassin’s target flees, Harry and Fergus (Rohan Nedd) find themselves in the crosshairs of their most dangerous adversary yet. As the wedding descends into chaos, the assassin strikes. Harry, Fergus, and Orla (Aoife Mulholland) race against time to uncover clues, while Glenn (Paul Tylak) and Concepta (Breda Hegarty) hatch a cunning plan in Dublin. The final pieces of the case start to come together.”

The trailer for the Harry Wilds special, which airs on November 24th, is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch the special next month?