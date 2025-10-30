Menu

Rabbit, Rabbit: Adam Driver to Star in Hostage Thriller Series on Netflix

Rabbit, Rabbit is headed to Netflix. The streaming service won the project in a heavy bidding war, and it was ordered straight to series. Adam Driver will star in the thriller from Peter Craig.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“When an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop, he takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in “’tactical empathy.’”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series when it arrives?


