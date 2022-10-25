World’s Funniest Animals: Season Four — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy clips series airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season three, celebrity guests include Gregg Sulkin, Kaci Walfall, Lucas Grabeel, Katie Leclerc, and Kennedy McMann.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of World’s Funniest Animals averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 450,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 8% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how World’s Funniest Animals stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 25, 2022, World’s Funniest Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew World’s Funniest Animals for season four? The series appears to be very inexpensive to produce, and it helps the network fill Saturday night timeslots. I believe it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on World’s Funniest Animals cancellation or renewal news.



