When Calls the Heart: Lori Loughlin May Return to Hallmark Series Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin may soon return to When Calls the Heart. She played Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark drama since its premiere. After leaving the drama during season six, her potential return was teased in the recent season 10 finale. A character from Hope Valley made a surprising visit to the home of Abigail.

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews, the drama, inspired by the Janette Oke novel, follows the lives of the residents of Hope Valley.

Brian Bird, co-creator of the series, said the following about Loughlin’s possible return in a recent podcast appearance, per People:

“Well, this is a tricky question and what I can say is that there are good conversations happening. We can’t guarantee anything, but there are good conversations happening around this topic. She’s assured us that she has found some peace and she’s made it through her ordeal, her and her husband’s ordeal, and she’s in a much better place than she was. Our attitude always has been you know as the producing team around the writing team around When Calls the Heart that what better place for second chances than Hope Valley. And so in theory, it should work, right? But again, can’t can’t fully promise it but we’re working on it.”

In a statement released by Hallmark after Bird’s comment, the network revealed that they are “not in talks with Lori Loughlin about reprising her role as Abigail on When Calls the Heart.”

When Calls the Heart will return in 2024.

