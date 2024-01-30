Totally Funny Kids, Totally Funny Animals: New CW Shows to Debut Next Month

Get ready for more funny on The CW. The network has announced two new clip shows featuring funny moments caught on camera will arrive on the network next month. Totally Funny Kids and Totally Funny Animals will join Penn & Teller: Fool Us on Friday nights starting February 16th.

The CW shared the following details about the premieres of both shows:

“SERIES PREMIERE TOTALLY FUNNY KIDS “I Scream, You Scream, Enough with the Screaming Already” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE – TOTALLY FUNNY KIDS is a laugh-packed clip show featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos you’ve ever seen from the youngest members of the family. Hosted by comedian Andy Woodhall and featuring reactions from hysterically imperfect parents, each episode culminates with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment (#101). SERIES PREMIERE TOTALLY FUNNY ANIMALS “Top 10 Times the Dog Was ‘Fraidy Cat” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE HOSTED BY COMEDIAN TACARRA WILLIAMS -TOTALLY FUNNY ANIMALS features caught-on-camera videos that highlight the outrageous and wacky world of animals. The clip show, hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams, will feature everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally racoons. Plus, we will countdown the top ten critter crack-ups of the week. Be sure not to miss a moment of the best video clips the pet world has to offer (#101).”

What do you think? Will you watch these new shows on The CW once they arrive?