Lost Women, Feds: Investigation Discovery Renews True Crime Series from Octavia Spencer

Lost Women and Feds are both returning with second seasons. Investigation Discovery has renewed both true crime shows from Octavia Spencer. Formerly titled Lost Women of Highway 20, the anthology series Lost Women’s second season will revolve around the murder of a pair of women in Alaska and follow the search for their killer.

Investigation Discovery revealed more about the shows’ renewals in a press release.

Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery announced today that it would continue its partnership with Academy Award(R) winner Octavia Spencer, her production company Orit Entertainment, and October Films with the renewal of true crime docuseries’ LOST WOMEN and FEDS. Marking a new installment in the LOST WOMEN franchise, this season will focus on the brutal murders of two Alaska Native women and the shocking investigation that led authorities to capture their sadistic killer. In addition, a new season of FEDS will continue to take viewers inside America’s most elite crime fighting agency, the FBI. Spencer will continue to serve as executive producer on both series and narrate LOST WOMEN.

“Our ongoing partnership with ID and October Films is a collective commitment to shining a spotlight on important true crime stories. A new season of FEDS will continue to bring unparalleled access to the FBI and our next installment of LOST WOMEN will feature an unfolding new case digging into an ongoing crisis facing Indigenous victims, whose cases many times go not only unsolved – but uninvestigated,” said Spencer.

Building off a powerful first season of LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20, the next installment in the LOST WOMEN franchise will continue to focus on cases that provoke important conversations around society’s treatment of women. Offering an immersive and unsettling look into the murders of Veronica Abouchuk and Kathleen Jo Henry, two Indigenous women who were killed in 2018 and 2019, the new season of LOST WOMEN will chronicle the tumultuous events leading up to the arrest of Brian Steven Smith. On February 22, 2024, Smith was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. The three-part docuseries will unravel the suspenseful journey that led to his conviction and the courage of some unlikely heroes who helped piece together the case and offered a glimmer of hope in a landscape marked with injustice.

FEDS will continue to offer unprecedented access to the FBI, featuring exclusive interviews with FBI agents and will detail more high-profile, dangerous and unusual cases as told by agents, informants, undercover operatives and victims.

The first season of LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 and FEDS premiered on ID in November 2023, and are available to stream on Max.

LOST WOMEN is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment, Matt Robins of October Films, and Christina Douglas of Momentum Content. FEDS is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment and Matt Robins of October Films.