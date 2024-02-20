100 Day Hotel Challenge: Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Lead New Series on HGTV

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are returning to HGTV with a brand-new renovation series. The married couple from 100 Day Dream Home will compete against each other in the 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

The new series will have them working with teams to renovate two beachside hotels in North Carolina. Standing side by side, the couple will have 100 days to renovate the properties. Six episodes are planned for the series.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Married real estate developers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, best known as the stars of HGTV’s hit series 100 Day Dream Home and celebrated champions of the blockbuster competition shows Rock the Block and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, will face their most heated matchup yet when they compete against each other in the network’s latest competition series 100 Day Hotel Challenge (wt). Inspired by a recent boutique hotel renovation in Florida they completed together, Brian and Mika will now raise the stakes by assembling teams of HGTV experts to help them fully transform two adjacent, dated beachfront hotels in stunning Salter Path, North Carolina – and in only 100 days or less. The six-episode series is slated to premiere in Summer 2024. “HGTV has seen tremendous ratings success with the competition format, so this hotel twist will be an appealing new take among our key demos,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Brian and Mika have a magnetic energy and are smart, tough, no-holds-barred competitors. Their determination to one-up each other plus support from an army of HGTV experts will equal an epic renovation showdown.” During the seaside battle, Brian and Mika will manage a tight three-month timeline, a budget of $225,000 each and their own team of HGTV all-stars to turn the tired 1950s properties into upscale waterside retreats ready for the peak summer vacation season. The spouse who increases their hotel’s overall value and average price per night will claim the victory, including bragging rights and a $50,000 donation to their chosen charity. Brian’s team will include Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Battle on the Beach), Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less), Mike and Denese Butler (Fix My Frankenhouse), Carmeon Hamilton (Reno My Rental), Cristy Lee (Battle on the Mountain) and Poonam Moore (Rico to the Rescue), while Mika will be backed by Galey Alix (Home in a Heartbeat), Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer), Lauren Makk (Design Star: Next Gen), Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Kim Myles (Battle on the Mountain) and Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?). Fans are invited to stay connected with the latest updates on 100 Day Hotel Challenge (wt) at HGTV.com and to interact via social media using #100DayHotelChallenge and @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans also can connect with Brian and Mika on Instagram at @mrbreakinground and @mikamakesmoves. 100 Day Hotel Challenge (wt) is produced by NorthSouth Productions.”

The premiere date for the renovation series will be announced later.

