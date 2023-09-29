Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A dating reality series airing on the ABC television network, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host, and Wells Adams returns as the bartender. In the ninth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong. Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, and Charity Lawson guest.



The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bachelor in Paradise stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of September 29, 2023, Bachelor in Paradise has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Bachelor in Paradise for season 10? This reality show gets its contestants from other shows in the Bachelor franchise, typically ones that viewers want to see more of. I could see Bachelor in Paradise skipping a year at some point, but I doubt it will be cancelled anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bachelor in Paradise cancellation or renewal news.



