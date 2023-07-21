Mayans MC: JD Pardo Talks About EZ’s Fate in the FX Series Finale

Mayans MC wrapped its run earlier this week, and star JD Pardo has now spoken out about the fate of his character in the series finale.

Also starring Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle, the FX series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo) as he leads the Mayans MC in a brutal war against the Sons of Anarchy in season five of the series.

[SPOILER] EZ joined the club at the start of the series as an informant for the DEA, and that truth came to light in the finale. When accused of being a rat, his brother Angel is given a choice to kill him or die with him. In the end, his brother stabs him first, followed by the rest of the Mayans.

Pardo said the following about his character dying in the final episode, per EW:

“The whole purpose of EZ this season was that he wanted to die. EZ would not want to be killed by a Son. That wasn’t going to happen. Not by the cartel, not by somebody on the street who has a hit out on him or whatever. That’s why it was the perfect ending for EZ, because it was like, ‘It needs to be my brother. I want it to be my brother.”

EZ dies believing that the Mayans are on top, but the Feds raid the clubhouse, seemingly killing everyone. We later learn that Angel has made it out alive. Pardo commented on the series’ final jarring moments:

“It was interesting at first, when I read that last scene of Potter’s men coming in and taking over after EZ’s death. And there’s Bishop taking the seat [at the head of the table] again, he’s like, ‘All right, back to business.’ At first, my natural reaction was like, ‘What? How could you?’ But once I got away from that, it was, ‘Oh, yeah. Life moves on.’ Time doesn’t stop. It just keeps moving. As a storyteller, I loved it. I loved how [the Mayans] assumed their natural position, Bishop takes the throne and they’re like, ‘Okay, now what do we do?’ And then here comes Potter — and the rest is up to the imagination of the audience.”

