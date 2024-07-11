Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Four — Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Charities are the big winners in this game. Has the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, season four.



What’s This TV Show About?

A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show airing on the ABC television network, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants try to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for ascending amounts of money with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Players can take advantage of lifelines to help them answer questions and get further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend.” Contestants can also invite an expert guest (anyone of their choosing) to help them answer questions. In the third season, pairs of celebrities play to benefit their favorite charities. Teams include Sophia Bush & Alex Edelman, Jeff Ross & Jimmy’s Cousin Sal, Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, John Stamos & Dave Coulier, Rosie O’Donnell & Lisa Ann Walter, Sebastian Maniscalco & Omar J. Dorsey, John Mulaney & Nick Kroll, and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell.





Season Three Ratings

The third season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.71 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Who Wants to Be a Millionaire stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2024, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for season four? There was more than a three-year gap between the second and third seasons. I suspect this game show will be renewed for a fourth year, but it’s hard to say how soon that will happen. The show could be put on hold for another few years. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire cancellation or renewal news.



