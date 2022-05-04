The Chase: Season Three Ratings

Game shows like The Chase have been a staple of ABC’s summer schedule for several years now. However, the network recently cleaned house and cancelled Match Game, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, and The Ultimate Surfer. Will The Chase be the next to go or, will it be renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A trivia quiz show, The Chase TV series is hosted by Sara Haines. The program is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must use their wits and knowledge to face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop the contestants from winning cash prizes. In each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Trivia masters Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, Buzzy Cohen, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer each take turns serving as the Chaser.

For comparisons: Season two of The Chase on ABC averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the The Chase TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?