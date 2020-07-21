The Chase: ABC Casting for New Version of British Game Show

The Chase is coming back to American television screens, but this time, it will air on a major network. An incarnation of the UK game show aired on Game Show Network between 2013 and 2015. It was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014.

Per Buzzer Blog, ABC is casting for the series and is reaching out to former contestants of Jeopardy! and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? for the new version of The Chase. There doesn’t seem to be an open casting call at this time.

The game show comes from British television, and the following was revealed about its premise:

“Each episode sees a team of contestants bring back as much money as possible to the team’s prize fund…but only if they can outrun The Chaser. Anyone who is caught leaves the game with nothing. If the team can outrun The Chaser one final time in The Final Chase, the team evenly splits the potentially six figure bank.”

According to the site, ABC is hoping to air the game show in Fall 2020. The British counterpart has aired since 2009 and has been very successful.

