The Chase: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, The Chase did pretty well in the ratings on ABC. However, season one just finished airing in March. The series fits in with the network’s slate of summer game shows but, is it too soon for another round of episodes? Will The Chase be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The Chase TV series is hosted by Sara Haines. The game show is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must use their wits and knowledge to face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop the contestants from winning cash prizes. In each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Jeopardy! trivia masters James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter are joined by Mark Labbett (from the original UK version of the show) and they each take turns serving as the Chaser.

For comparisons: Season one of The Chase on ABC averaged a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.67 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



