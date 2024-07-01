My Lady Jane: Prime Video Series Showrunner on Adapting the Novel and Possibility of Season Two

My Lady Jane arrived on Prime Video last week, and the showrunner is already looking ahead to season two. The series, based on the young adult trilogy of novels by Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows, and Cynthia Hand, has not yet been renewed.

The series, which stars Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor, Jim Broadbent, Kate O’Flynn, Isabella Brownso, Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek, Máiréad Tyers, Brandon Grace, is alternate history to the life of British Monarch Jane Grey. In this version, she is not beheaded.

Gemma Burgess spoke about adapting the novels for the new Prime Video series, and she wanted to make them sex-positive and a safe space for viewers. This means My Lady Jane left out some of history’s more triggering parts. She said the following, per EW:

“We have no sexual violence, nothing like that. It’s about joy for us, it’s about communication, connection, and fun. Personally, I get very upset when I watch something that seems to be having a lot of sexual violence or sexual threats against women as entertainment. That rules out a lot of fantasies. But I love fantasy shows. So, this is an optimistic, safe fantasy show.”

As for what fans could see in a second season, she said:

“We wanted to really lean into the visual storytelling of taking a woman up to the point of being beheaded. It seemed like an opportunity too good to pass up. I used to be an author. When you’re an author, you can do an awful lot of first person present tense thinking, but when you are on television, you have to have conflict and action and something to look at to lead to the drama. If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not. Because Mary’s still on the throne. There’s a lot more work to do before things are right.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of My Lady Jane? Are you hoping the show is renewed for a second season?