Pretty Freekin Scary: Cancelled; No Season Two for Disney Channel Fantasy Horror Series

Pretty Freekin Scary will not be returning for a second season. TV Line reports that Disney Channel has cancelled the multi-camera comedy horror series. The show, created by Jason P. Hauser and based on the popular book series, aired for one season of 20 episodes between June and August 2023.

Starring Eliana Su’a, Kyan Samuels, Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab, and Emma Shannon, the comedy series follows Frankie Ripp (Su’a), a 14-year-old girl whose life takes an unusual turn.

She has a seemingly storybook life with great parents, an annoying little brother, and a lifelong BFF. But then, she suddenly dies in a freak accident by falling into a manhole. After some heated debate with the Grim Reaper in the Underworld, Frankie is allowed to return home, but only if she’s accompanied by her new Underworld guardians, Pretty (Samuels) and Scary (Gold). Frankie now has to adapt to her ‘once-dead’ status in the most challenging setting of all — middle school

A reason for the show’s cancellation was not given, but it joins the list of others cancelled by the network in recent months, including Bunk’d and Raven’s Home.

