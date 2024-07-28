The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Three; AMC Spin-Off Series Lands Early Renewal

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is not going anywhere anytime soon. According to Deadline, the spin-off series has landed a renewal for season three ahead of its September premiere for season two. The third season will continue to follow Carol and Daryl through their European adventures.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney, season two of The Walking Dead spin-off will have Carol searching for Daryl in France. Season three will have the pair reunited and trying to find their way back home while stuck in Spain.

McBride said the following about the series and the challenges the pair face:

“I’m really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they’ve ever known… what it means for them, what it brings for each of them, apart and together. There’s still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season two, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel’s storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks… such excitement looking forward!”

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, also spoke about the renewal. He said the following:

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans. Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns on September 29th on AMC.

