Dexter: Original Sin: Paramount+ with Showtime Releases First Look Photos for Prequel Series

Dexter fans are getting their first look at Dexter: Original Sin. Paramount+ with Showtime has released the first photos for the prequel series, showing how Dexter Morgan goes from student to serial killer in 1991 Miami.

Starring Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown, the series shows how Dexter learns from his father how to select his victims to take out those the worse in society. Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and Sarah Michelle Gellar also appear in the series.

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today revealed first-look images for the upcoming highly-anticipated prequel series DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN. The photos unveil the iconic Morgan family, with Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. Taking place 15 years before audiences first met Dexter in the Peabody Award winning SHOWTIME® series DEXTER, the new 10-episode thriller chronicles America’s favorite serial killer…in training. Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Additional cast for DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN includes Golden Globe nominee Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt and special guest star, Emmy® winner Sarah Michelle Gellar, as Tanya Martin. DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, Nurse Jackie) and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (DEXTER), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer.

Below are more photos from Dexter: Original Sin. The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to return to the world of Dexter once again?