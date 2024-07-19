SWAT: Season Eight; Niko Pepaj Promoted to CBS Series Regular, Annie Ilonzeh Joins Cast

SWAT is making some changes to its cast before it returns for season eight in October. Niko Pepaj (above) has been upgraded to series regular, which means he will be a permanent fixture on the 20 squad.

Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch star in the series, which follows the LAPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit.

The team will have a new face this season. Per Deadline, Annie Ilonzeh has joined the CBS series as Devin Gamble. The following was revealed about her role in SWAT:

“Gamble was born into an L.A. family deeply entrenched in crime, leaving her with a fierce determination to break free of her blood legacy. She thought she’d achieved that, becoming a standout as an LAPD rookie… until her father’s arrest for a heinous crime cast a shadow Gamble could only escape by leaving LA for the Oakland PD. Now, a decade later, Hondo brought Gamble back home to become an integral new member of 20-Squad, knowing her inner strength, intuition, and street smarts will make her an invaluable part of the team.”

SWAT returns to CBS on October 18th.

