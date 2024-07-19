Menu

Lucky 13

Lucky 13 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 18, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez (hosts)

A primetime game show, the Lucky 13 TV series was created by Adrian Woolfe. The series is a high-stakes competition that tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist:

Just how well do the players know what they know? And, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If a player can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash prize.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Lucky 13 TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on ABC?

