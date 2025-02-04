Star City: Rhys Ifans to Lead For All Mankind Spin-Off Series on Apple TV+

Star City has cast its lead. Rhys Ifans has been cast in the For All Mankind spin-off series, which will follow the space race from the Soviet perspective. Apple TV+ announced the series in April 2024.

According to Variety, the series is described as “a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Ifans will play the Chief Designer of the Soviet space program. The premiere date and additional details for Star City will be announced later. For All Mankind will return for season five later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of For All Mankind? Are you planning to watch this Apple TV+ spinoff series?