9-1-1: Lone Star: FOX Series Star and EP Discuss the Cancellation and Finale

9-1-1: Lone Star came to an end last night on FOX, and now a member of the cast and the executive producer of the series are talking about the finale and the cancellation of the first responder drama after five seasons on the network. This post will contain spoilers for the finale.

Gina Torres stars as Tommy Vega in the series, and it appeared she was on death’s door on the last episode. However, she joined the 126 as a nuclear reactor headed towards meltdown and in the end her cancer went into remission.

According to Deadline, She said the following about the finale and ending the series:

“It was 100% bittersweet, and [my character is] dying on top of — we just saw each other a couple of nights ago. Jim [Parrack] was in town, and we got as much of the gang together as we could. Most of us came, and we just miss each other. And we absolutely feel the same way. Nobody wanted this to happen. This was not in anyone’s plan. It is so rare — and I’ve been doing this for a while — it is rare that you have an ensemble cast that works at this level, that is scrappy and ready to do whatever we have to do to get the day done. … It’s always joyful even in the most difficult of situations that Rashad and [co-creator and EP Tim Minear] managed to put us in. That’s rare.”

EP Rashad Raisani also spoke about the series and the finale. He said the following:

“Funny enough, that’s the last scene of the series that was shot, and so it was this incredibly, emotional situation where they were all saying stuff to each other as characters, but also the actors were saying it to each other, “I love you, I love you like my own family, I love you more than my family.” I mean, it was all working on multiple levels for the gang, so it was really difficult. And honestly, I was a little bit angry there cause… it’s ridiculous that this is ending. I mean, they’re all so good, and nobody more so than the lady in my bottom left corner. There was just so much talent and so many stories to tell. But at the same time, I was really proud of this gang of these actors and this crew, who were wonderful.”

Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Skyler Yates, and Jackson Pace also star in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Another 9-1-1 spin-off is in the works. Could fans see some of these characters pop up on that series? Raisani said the following:

“The reason why everybody’s alive is, that would be great. There’d be nothing better than to have to revisit these characters in whatever context where they go to one of these cities or whether that city comes to them or LA, whatever it is. And I think on a more fundamental level, any chance I can work with — I loved our cast, and Gina and I have a special bond. Tim is the original relationship with Gina, and brought her in, and he said, “You’re gonna love her.” I just think it’s just a delight, and I would hope the answer to that is yes and more, I hope.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy the ending of 9-1-1: Lone Star? Were you happy with how it wrapped things up for the characters? Would you want to see the characters again on the new 9-1-1 spin-off?