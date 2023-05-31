Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: Season One Viewer Votes

Toy car fans get the chance of a lifetime in the first season of NBC’s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hot Wheels is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge here.

An NBC competition series, the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show is hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood and inspired by Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy car collection. In each episode, two car superfans enter the Chrome Zone, where they will face off, transforming an ordinary vehicle into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. The two superfans work alongside a team of automotive magicians called “The Car Pool” and create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode takes home $25,000 and the chance to get into the season finale competition. In the finale, three lucky finalists transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize — an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Hot Wheels should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?