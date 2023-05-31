Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 30, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rutledge Wood (host)

TV show description:

A competition series, the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show is inspired by Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy car collection.

In each episode, two car superfans go into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones.

The two superfans work alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool” and create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages.

The winner of each episode takes home $25,000 and the chance to get into the season finale competition. In the finale, three lucky finalists transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize — an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

