Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

It’s the chance of a lifetime for grown-up kids. Has the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A competition series airing on the NBC television network, the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show is hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood and inspired by Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy car collection. In each episode, two car superfans enter the Chrome Zone, where they will face off transforming an ordinary vehicle into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. The two superfans work alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool” to create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode takes home $25,000 and the chance to get into the season finale competition. In the finale, three lucky finalists transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize — an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.



The first season of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of June 4, 2023, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge for season two? The ratings could be much better, but I suspect this show still has enough car enthusiasts tuning in to land it a second-season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hot Wheels cancellation or renewal news.



