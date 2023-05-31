Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: Season One Ratings

Mattel’s line of Hot Wheels model cars has been around for more than 55 years, and they’ve become a beloved part of many people’s childhood. Now, NBC is hoping some of those warm memories will inspire viewers to check out their new Monday night show. Can Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge race to the top of the ratings charts and become the new hit show of the summer? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge TV show is hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood and inspired by Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy car collection. In each episode, two car superfans enter the Chrome Zone, where they will face off, transforming an ordinary vehicle into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. The two superfans, working alongside a team of automotive magicians called “The Car Pool,” create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode takes home $25,000 and the chance to get into the season finale competition. In the finale, three lucky finalists transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize — an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

