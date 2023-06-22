Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 21, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A first-responder docuseries, the LA Fire & Rescue TV show comes from the producers of Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire.

The series follows the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States.

The department does everything from helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOSs to fireboats, hazmat units, and California’s raging wildfires.

The series documents actual calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

