LA Fire & Rescue: Cancelled; Dick Wolf Docuseries Not Returning for Second Season on NBC

NBC isn’t going to continue following Southern California first responders. The Peacock Network has cancelled the LA Fire & Rescue series so we won’t see a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished airing last August.

A first-responder docuseries, the LA Fire & Rescue TV show follows the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California’s raging wildfires, the department does it all. Responders profiled in the first season include those from Station 8 (West Hollywood), Station 16 (Watts), Station 37 (Palmdale), Station 41 (Compton), Station 101 (Claremont), Station 125 (Calabasas), and Station 172 (Inglewood), as well as air operations known as the “Angels in the Sky” and The L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of LA Fire & Rescue averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The series was NBC’s lowest-rated series in the demo last summer.

