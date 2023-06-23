LA Fire & Rescue: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A first-responder docuseries airing on the NBC television network, the LA Fire & Rescue TV show follows the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. The department does everything from helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOSs to fireboats, hazmat units, and California’s raging wildfires. Responders profiled in the first season include those from Station 8 (West Hollywood), Station 16 (Watts), Station 37 (Palmdale), Station 41 (Compton), Station 101 (Claremont), Station 125 (Calabasas), and Station 172 (Inglewood), as well as air operations known as the “Angels in the Sky” and The L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.



Season One Ratings

The first season of LA Fire & Rescue averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how LA Fire & Rescue stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 23, 2023, LA Fire & Rescue has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew LA Fire & Rescue for season two? Executive producer Dick Wolf knows how to make scripted series on a tight budget so I have no doubt that this docuseries is even more cost-efficient. I think there’s a very good chance that this show, an ideal summer placeholder for Chicago Fire, will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on LA Fire & Rescue cancellation or renewal news.



