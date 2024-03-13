Password: Season Three — Has the NBC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A classic game show revival airing on the NBC television network, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. The celebrity and contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities in season two include Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn, and Roy Wood Jr.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of Password averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Password stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 13, 2024, Password has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Password for season three? The show performed well in its first season, is produced by NBCUniversal, and stars Fallon, the host of NBC’s Tonight Show. Palmer also made history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. I’m sure Password will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Password cancellation or renewal news.



