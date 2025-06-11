Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Tony Awards, Destination X, Back to the Future, XFL, NBA Finals

Published:

The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, June 8, 2025 ratings — New episodes:(none). Specials: AFV: So Many Laughs, So Little Time, Back to the Future, The 78th Annual Tony Awards and SNL50: The Anniversary Special.  Sports: XFL Conf Champ: Defenders at Battlehawks, NBA Countdown, and2025 NBA Finals Game 2. Reruns: 60 Minutes,  Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Destination X, Going Dutch, and Animal Control.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CW beats FOX

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x