Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Anime Series

by Regina Avalos,

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Netflix)

Scott Pilgram Takes Off will not be returning for a second season. The news comes from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, who revealed news of the cancellation on his X account. The show premiered in November 2023.

The eight-episode anime series features the voices of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Alison Pill. Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

The Netflix series’ plot was not faithful to the comics it was based on but instead followed Scott’s love interest, Ramona Flowers. She searches for him after Scott disappears.

See O’Malley’s post about the cancellation of the series below.

What do you think? Were you hoping that Netflix would renew this anime series for a second season?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x