Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Anime Series

Scott Pilgram Takes Off will not be returning for a second season. The news comes from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, who revealed news of the cancellation on his X account. The show premiered in November 2023.

The eight-episode anime series features the voices of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Alison Pill. Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

The Netflix series’ plot was not faithful to the comics it was based on but instead followed Scott’s love interest, Ramona Flowers. She searches for him after Scott disappears.

See O’Malley’s post about the cancellation of the series below.

Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. — Bryan Lee O’Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024

What do you think? Were you hoping that Netflix would renew this anime series for a second season?