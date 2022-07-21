Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t TV show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed

(HBO Max)

Network: HBO Max
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 21, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Daniel Augustin, Amandla Jahava, Jaboukie Young-White, Brittney Jefferson, and DomiNque Perry.

TV show description:      
A single-camera comedy series, the Rap Sh!t TV show was created by Issa Rae.

A college dropout and a struggling rapper, Shawna (Osman) works at a Miami hotel as a concierge and feels stuck in her life. She’s struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, a law student at NYU named Cliff (Terrell). Her best friend, Jill (Jahava), works for Spotify but won’t help Shawna make any connections there.

Shawna is surprised to receive a call out of the blue from an old friend named Mia (KaMillion). Mia’s the single mother of a four-year-old girl and a rapper who works multiple jobs to support herself. She asks Shawna if she can watch her daughter while she does a client’s makeup. The girl’s dad, Lamont (Cyler), has flaked.

Shawna agrees and this rekindles their friendship. They go out drinking afterward and have a heart-to-heart talk on Instagram Live. Their song goes viral so Mia proposes they start a rap group together.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Rap Sh!t TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x