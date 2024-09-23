The Voice: Season 26 Ratings

The Voice has already been renewed for season 27 which will begin airing in early 2025. There’s little chance that the show will be cancelled anytime soon as it fills two timeslots a week and is one of the network’s highest rated shows. How long will it last? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and typically airs on Monday and Tuesday nights. Returning coaches Reba McEntire (third season) and Gwen Stefani (eighth season) will be joined by first-time coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg for season 26. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 24 of The Voice (Fall 2023) on NBC averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.24 million viewers. On Tuesdays, season 24 averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.95 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



