Suits LA, The Hunting Party, The Voice, The Americas: NBC Sets Midseason Premieres of New and Returning Shows

NBC is the latest broadcast network to announce its midseason schedule. The peacock network has announced return dates for its current shows and February premiere dates for new arrivals Suits LA, The Hunting Party, The Americas, and Gross Pointe Garden Society.

The network has also announced Adam Levine’s (above) return to The Voice for season 27 in February. Kelsea Ballerini will join him.

NBC revealed more about their midseason schedule in a press release.

Following another Premiere Week win and a strong fall, NBC heads into 2025 with the launch of new dramas, including the highly anticipated “Suits LA” from creator Aaron Korsh; “The Hunting Party,” starring Melissa Roxburgh (“Manifest”); and “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a soapy mystery from Jenny Bans and Bill Krebs, as well as the launch of the spectacular new 10-part special event nature documentary “The Americas,” narrated by Tom Hanks with music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

Returning to the NBC lineup, to the excitement of its immense fan base, is #OneChicago, TV’s highest-rated drama franchise. The Windy City trifecta begins Wednesday, Jan. 8 with “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m., following by “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

Reba McEntire’s “Happy’s Place,” one of the new hits of the fall season, and “Lopez vs. Lopez” continue to bring the laughs on Friday, Jan. 3 at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

Funny business continues Tuesday, Jan. 14 with freshman sensation “St. Denis Medical,” starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman, and “Night Court,” starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

Rock superstar and longtime coach Adam Levine returns to his swiveling red chair, to be joined by country phenom Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé and John Legend, when the new season of “The Voice” returns Monday, Feb. 3. The show remains a reality juggernaut and is the most-watched alternative series for the sixth consecutive fall.

NBC heads into midseason as the #1 network in both total viewers and 18-49 demo in all programming as well as being #1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming. NBC is up 10% in total viewers vs. last fall.

In what promises to be one of the highlights in all of television next year, “SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16, which will also be simulcast on Peacock. “Saturday Night Live” continues its reign as the #1 entertainment program in the 18-49 demo (L7).

NBC has seven of the top 25 shows this season in the demo and total viewers among all programming.

Among NBC’s new fall series, “St. Denis Medical” is the highest-rated scripted broadcast series premiere in the 18-49 demo (without an NFL lead-in) in nearly two years, the “Happy’s Place” premiere episode is up to nearly 14 million total viewers and the “Brilliant Minds” premiere episode is up to nearly 13.5 million total viewers.

In addition to their curated linear timeslots, all shows will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Previously announced or renewed shows that have yet to be scheduled include “Destination X” and “The Wall.”

NBC MIDSEASON 2024-25 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times p.m. ET/PT)

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

8 – Happy’s Place

8:30 – Lopez vs. Lopez

9 – Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 6

10 – Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8 – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

10 – The Irrational

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

8 – Chicago Med

9 – Chicago Fire

10 – Chicago P.D.

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

8 – St. Denis Medical

8:30 – Night Court

9 – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

8 – Law & Order

9 – Law & Order: SVU

10 – Found

MONDAY, FEB. 3

8 – The Voice (Season premiere)

10 – THE HUNTING PARTY (Series premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

7 – THE AMERICAS (Two-hour series premiere)

9 – SUITS LA (Series premiere)

10 – GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY (Series premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

8 – THE AMERICAS (Time period premiere)

NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY”

The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

The cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis and Felix Wolfe.

Co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs are writers and executive producers. Casey Kyber also executive produces.

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“THE HUNTING PARTY”

A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia.

Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer.

“The Hunting Party” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“SUITS LA”

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

The series stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg.

Aaron Korsh is writer and executive producer. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan also executive produce.

“Suits LA” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“THE AMERICAS”

“The Americas” showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. “The Americas” unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts; new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep sea hunting and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hourlong episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The Wild West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.”

“The Americas” is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.