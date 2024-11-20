Yellowjackets: Season Three Premiere Date and Teaser Released for Showtime Series

The third season of Yellowjackets has a premiere date. Showtime has announced that the drama’s new episodes will launch in February with the release of a teaser trailer. Ten episodes have been produced for season three.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves star in the Showtime drama, which follows the survivors of a plane crash. The series takes place in two timelines – one immediately following the plane crash and the other 25 years later.

Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are joining the cast for season three, which will pick up after the events of season two.

Showtime shared the following about the plot of the series:

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets season three premieres on February 14th. The teaser is below.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Showtime series? Do you plan to watch season three?